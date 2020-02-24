Global  

Staying put: Sabres acquire Simmonds, plan to keep him

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The latest on the NHL trade deadline (all times Eastern): 12:40 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Wayne Simmonds from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a conditional 2021 fifth-round pick, two people familiar with the trade told The Associated Press. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t […]
Sabres GM Jason Botterill's full comments after the NHL Trade Deadline Day [Video]Sabres GM Jason Botterill's full comments after the NHL Trade Deadline Day

The Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill answers questions following the 2020 NHL trade deadline, in which the Sabres made two moves.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 14:10Published

