Latest from Kobe Bryant memorial: Emotional ceremony begins at Staples Center

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The world mourns Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, at a memorial service in their honor at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Follow for updates.
Credit: KTLA
News video: Los Angeles Officials Give Update on Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial

Los Angeles Officials Give Update on Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial 02:41

 Officials announced street closures expected in downtown Los Angeles for Monday`s public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center, encouraging those without tickets to stay away from the area.

Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Beyonce Leads Opening Song [Video]Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Beyonce Leads Opening Song

Beyonce kicked off Monday's ceremony at Staples Center a special rendition of "XO" followed by Halo."

Credit: CBS2 LA

Fans Without Ticket Gather In Downtown To Mourn Together [Video]Fans Without Ticket Gather In Downtown To Mourn Together

People were discouraged from coming to downtown LA without a memorial service ticket, but these die-hard fans had to come and show their love. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA


Kobe Bryant memorial: Emotional photos from public service for NBA legend

Emotional images from the memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, at and around the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.
USATODAY.com

Latest from Kobe Bryant memorial: Local parking prices near Staples Center spike

USATODAY.com

