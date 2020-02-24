Trump's 'war on journalists' behind Julian Assange extradition bid, lawyer says

Global  

SBS Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump is trying to "make an example" of Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder's defense team argued in a London court Monday at the start of his extradition hearing.
News video: Police arrest activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange extradition hearing begins

Police arrest activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange extradition hearing begins

 Police arrested an activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange's extradition trial began today (February 24). Protesters have set up banners and tents outside Woolwich Crown Court demanding for Assange to be released.

A British court will begin hearings on Monday to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States almost a decade after his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret..

A British court will begin hearings on Monday to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States almost a decade after his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret..

Julian Assange is wanted for crimes that put at risk the lives of people in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan who had helped the West, said a lawyer acting for the...
Julian Assange appeared before a British court on Monday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for...
