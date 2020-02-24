U.S. CDC confirms 53 coronavirus cases, including repatriated citizens
Monday, 24 February 2020 () The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country, apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the city of Wuhan in China.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53.
CNN reports it now includes 36 passengers who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, three people repatriated from China, and 14 US cases.
