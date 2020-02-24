Global  

U.S. CDC confirms 53 coronavirus cases, including repatriated citizens

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country, apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the city of Wuhan in China.
News video: CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad'

CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad' 00:40

 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53. CNN reports it now includes 36 passengers who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, three people repatriated from China, and 14 US cases. Of the 14 US...

Coronavirus deaths, cases tick up in the U.S. [Video]Coronavirus deaths, cases tick up in the U.S.

The number of coronavirus deaths on Tuesday ticked up to nine from six a day earlier, all in Washington state, where officials are battling a cluster of cases. The total number of cases nationwide is..

Vice President Announces CDC Broadening Coronavirus Testing [Video]Vice President Announces CDC Broadening Coronavirus Testing

Vice President Mike Pence announced the CDC is expanding who can be tested for coronavirus. According to Politico, the Trump administration is looking to detect cases that may have been missed because..

U.S. CDC confirms 59 coronavirus cases, including repatriated citizens

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday there were six more cases of the coronavirus among citizens evacuated from the Diamond...
Governor reveals more details about Florida coronavirus cases as Tampa Bay officials continue monitoring

Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county bay area. During a press conference on Monday, Florida Gov....
