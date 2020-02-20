Global  

Team USA tells athletes to proceed as planned for Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus outbreak

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee is telling its teams to train and prepare as planned for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, as it continues to monitor the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly through Asia. Team USA, which plans to send 620 athletes and twice as many coaches and executives to Tokyo, last week told […]
