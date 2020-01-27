Global  

Oil sinks 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Oil prices slumped by nearly 4% on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns over the effect on demand for crude.
Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads 00:51

 Oil prices slumped by 4% on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns over the impact on demand for crude. Ciara Lee reports

