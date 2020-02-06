Global  

Bidhuri elected Leader of Opposition in the House

Hindu Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Badarpur MLA elected after Gupta proposed his name
Ramvir Bidhuri to be Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

Mr. Bidhuri was unanimously appointed by the party as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly
Hindu

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri appointed as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

AAP MLA Ram Niwas Goel was unanimously elected as the speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly for the second consecutive time on Monday. Goel is an MLA from...
Zee News


