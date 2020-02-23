Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Intuit buying Credit Karma in $7.1B deal

Intuit buying Credit Karma in $7.1B deal

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Intuit announced Monday that it is buying consumer finance company Credit Karma in a $7.1 billion cash and stock deal. The agreement would bring together the maker of well-known personal finance tools such as TurboTax and Mint, with a company that focuses on access to consumer financial products, such as finding the right loan or […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Intuit is reportedly about to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, and a Wall Street analyst says it could give Intuit's AI a much-needed boost

Intuit is reportedly about to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, and a Wall Street analyst says it could give Intuit's AI a much-needed boost· Intuit is in talks to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.  · A Wall Street analyst says the deal could give Intuit's...
Business Insider Also reported by •NYTimes.comTechCrunchThe VergeReuters IndiaReutersUSATODAY.com

Report says Intuit nearing $7 billion deal for Credit Karma

NEW YORK (AP) — Intuit Inc. is reportedly close to a $7 billion deal to acquire personal-finance portal Credit Karma Inc. and beef up its position in the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

d_l_e_e

Bill 👓 RT @TechCrunch: Intuit confirms that it is buying Credit Karma for $7.1B in cash and stock https://t.co/7GgBmk5dxo by @ingridlunden https:/… 2 minutes ago

ClarentEdge

GovrnrGrey$315 RT @businessinsider: Intuit is officially buying credit score company Credit Karma for $7.1 billion, and the stock is spiking https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago

CameronYeager

Cameron Well shit, I guess I'm deleting this account. I was planning on buying credit karma stock too... This is one of th… https://t.co/07Tjh19o3x 5 minutes ago

OPSoftwareLLC

Rick Marlette Article: Intuit confirms that it is buying Credit Karma for $7.1B in cash and stock – TechCrunch Intuit confirms th… https://t.co/hZsGZ23LBb 8 minutes ago

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com Intuit confirms that it is buying Credit Karma for $7.1B in cash and stock https://t.co/0kqS98Z0Do 12 minutes ago

FutureOpp

Digital Connections Intuit confirms that it is buying Credit Karma for $7.1B in cash and stock, says it plans to keep Credit Karma as a… https://t.co/eKiOiVz7k8 14 minutes ago

kinolina

eric Intuit confirms that it is buying Credit Karma for $7.1B in cash and stock \\ TechCrunch \\ https://t.co/Iqz9HsV0Xd 14 minutes ago

ParisFinForum

Paris Fintech Forum RT @fintechna https://t.co/Dz9O5QxlTK Intuit confirms that it is buying Credit Karma for $7.1B in cash and stock#fi… https://t.co/sc16sGxKQu 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.