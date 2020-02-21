Global  

Wall Street plunges on fears of coronavirus pandemic

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Wall Street's three major averages plunged on Monday as investors ran for safety after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about the global economic impact of a potential pandemic.
 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about the global economic impact of a potential pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Asian Markets Mostly Lower

Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, following the following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street...
RTTNews

Why Wall Street isn't too worried about the coronavirus

Wall Street has barely reacted despite China's economy grinding to a halt and fears about the long-term effects of the virus.
Sydney Morning Herald


