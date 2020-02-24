Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Antarctic heatwave melted 20 per cent of an island's snow cover in days

Antarctic heatwave melted 20 per cent of an island's snow cover in days

The Age Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
During a recent warm stretch, snow cover markedly declined as melt ponds formed on Eagle Island, Antarctica, and nearby ice shelves.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mary_tambling63

💧Wake Up Australia! RT @DuskaSulicich: Antarctic heatwave melted 20 per cent of an island's snow cover in days https://t.co/JpbbPMZp7e via @theage 27 minutes ago

Edgemonsta

Unpublished Critic RT @WScetrine: Antarctic heatwave melted 20 per cent of an island's snow cover in days https://t.co/gAZOYO94lK via @theage 28 minutes ago

DuskaSulicich

Duska Sulicich Antarctic heatwave melted 20 per cent of an island's snow cover in days https://t.co/JpbbPMZp7e via @theage 49 minutes ago

WScetrine

Bill Scetrine Antarctic heatwave melted 20 per cent of an island's snow cover in days https://t.co/gAZOYO94lK via @theage 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.