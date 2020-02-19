Global  

Global stock markets plunge on coronavirus fears

BBC News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The FTSE 100 suffered its sharpest drop in four years as investors worry about the virus spreading.
News video: Global Stock Markets Plunge After Surge In Reported Coronavirus Cases

Global Stock Markets Plunge After Surge In Reported Coronavirus Cases 01:10

 South Korea and Italy both saw spikes in reported coronavirus cases over the weekend.

Global economic fears calming in wake of coronovarius [Video]Global economic fears calming in wake of coronovarius

Uncertainty over coronavirus prompts market fluctuation.

Dow drops more than 1,000 as COVID-19 threatens global economy [Video]Dow drops more than 1,000 as COVID-19 threatens global economy

Dow drops more than 1,000 as COVID-19 threatens global economy

Global stocks sell off as coronavirus outbreak spreads

Global stock markets have plunged as the coronavirus outbreak spreads around the world. Italy's economy is especially at risk, as the number of cases increases,...
France 24 Also reported by •ReutersCBC.caRTTNewsWorldNews

Global Markets: China stimulus hints, slowing spread of virus lift stocks

A decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China and mounting expectations for more policy stimulus boosted global stock markets on Wednesday, helping...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersCBC.caRTTNews

