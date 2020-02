Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Not many first-round picks were in play at the NHL trade deadline Monday, except for contenders picking up players for now and the future. The New York Islanders traded a conditional first-round pick to Ottawa as part of their trade for center Jean-Gabriel Pageau. The Tampa Bay Lightning also parted with a first-rounder to get [โ€ฆ] ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article