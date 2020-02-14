Global  

World’s first in vitro cheetah cubs born at Ohio zoo

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
POWELL, Ohio (AP) — Two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer to a surrogate mother for the first time, Ohio zoo officials announced Monday. The male and female cubs were born to 3-year-old Izzy at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday, the zoo said in a statement. A […]
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: Zoo Makes History With Birth Of Cheetah Cubs Through IVF

Zoo Makes History With Birth Of Cheetah Cubs Through IVF 00:50

 Check out these remarkable cheetah cubs.

They're a 'scientific marvel': World's first in vitro cheetah cubs born at Ohio zoo

The pair of cubs, a male and a female, born Wednesday to 3-year-old, first-time mother, Isabelle, or "Izzy," are healthy and bonding.  
USATODAY.com


