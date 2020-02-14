World’s first in vitro cheetah cubs born at Ohio zoo
Monday, 24 February 2020 () POWELL, Ohio (AP) — Two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer to a surrogate mother for the first time, Ohio zoo officials announced Monday. The male and female cubs were born to 3-year-old Izzy at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday, the zoo said in a statement. A […]
THIS avid YouTuber and reptile zoo owner wrestles with pythons as big as 20ft. Jay Brewer has interacted with snakes since he was a young boy. Jay told Barcroft TV: “All this started from a childhood..