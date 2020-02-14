World’s first in vitro cheetah cubs born at Ohio zoo

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer to a surrogate mother for the first time, Ohio zoo officials announced Monday. The male and female cubs were born to 3-year-old Izzy at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday, the zoo said in a statement.


