Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > AAP has no future in Punjab: Congress

AAP has no future in Punjab: Congress

Hindu Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Ruling Congress MLAs on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party in the Punjab Assembly, saying it “does not have a future” in the state. Another Congre
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse AAP has no future in Punjab: Congress https://t.co/wJATBBz1hU 9 hours ago

rss_shankar

Rama Shankar @PrayagrajWale @AadiNishant @NewsroomPostCom Siddhu might become Chief minister of Punjab with the help of AAP in f… https://t.co/94QQRvSJ1c 3 days ago

ghaintz1

rajesh kaushal @RahulGandhi could you please look into PUNJAB and make sure that Navjot Singh Sidhu is not going anywhere. we need… https://t.co/IHZNUaV1wc 5 days ago

Mr_Deswal7

Yogesh Kumar (Yogi) @Miss_Kadyan Don't worry in next loksabha election same delhi population vote for Modi whether he keep same soft hi… https://t.co/pWc4xjVml8 6 days ago

vijay_1199

Vijay Kumar @AamAadmiParty I'm impressed by your transformation of Delhi, especially the fiscal mngment. Future for Punjab appe… https://t.co/izv0RgAFPM 1 week ago

dr_raghib

R-A-G-H-I-B💉💊🔬 @singhgagan02 @BALKIRATSINGH2 We should talk abt present, future me kya hoga kisko pta.. No ifs nd buts. Fact is Co… https://t.co/S8G8UwW5R9 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.