Devdiscourse AAP has no future in Punjab: Congress https://t.co/wJATBBz1hU 9 hours ago

Rama Shankar @PrayagrajWale @AadiNishant @NewsroomPostCom Siddhu might become Chief minister of Punjab with the help of AAP in f… https://t.co/94QQRvSJ1c 3 days ago

rajesh kaushal @RahulGandhi could you please look into PUNJAB and make sure that Navjot Singh Sidhu is not going anywhere. we need… https://t.co/IHZNUaV1wc 5 days ago

Yogesh Kumar (Yogi) @Miss_Kadyan Don't worry in next loksabha election same delhi population vote for Modi whether he keep same soft hi… https://t.co/pWc4xjVml8 6 days ago

Vijay Kumar @AamAadmiParty I'm impressed by your transformation of Delhi, especially the fiscal mngment. Future for Punjab appe… https://t.co/izv0RgAFPM 1 week ago