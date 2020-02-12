U.S. safety board to issue new recommendations in probe of fatal Tesla Autopilot crash



Recent related videos from verified sources The new Citroën C3 ADAS systems New C3 also promotes an easier on-board experience. Guided by the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, the design of New C3 highlights the ergonomics of the controls, showcasing the cars driving.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 00:57Published 5 days ago Apple Engineer Killed in Tesla Crash Had Complained About 'Autopilot' Feature The Apple engineer who was killed when his Tesla Model X veered off the highway slamming into a concrete barrier had previously complained about the vehicle's 'Autopilot' system, according to newly.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:16Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Alaska needs broad review of aviation safety, officials say ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska needs a comprehensive review effort to improve aviation safety because its aviation fatal and non fatal accident rates are far...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



Tesla Autopilot’s role in fatal 2018 crash will be decided this week Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Tesla’s Autopilot is about to be in the government’s spotlight once again. On February 25th in Washington, DC,...

The Verge 10 hours ago



