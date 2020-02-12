Global  

U.S. safety board to issue new recommendations in probe of fatal Tesla Autopilot crash

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to establish the probable cause of a fatal March 2018 Tesla Autopilot crash in California and will issue a series of safety recommendations, two people briefed on the matter said on Monday.
