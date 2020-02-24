Global  

Michael Jordan: ‘When Kobe Bryant Died, a Piece of Me Died’

NYTimes.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Hall of Famer wept openly while speaking of a relationship that evolved from annoyance to respect.
0
Credit: Essence Content
News video: Michael Jordan Speaks about Kobe Bryant's Character

Michael Jordan Speaks about Kobe Bryant's Character 01:00

 Michael Jordan Speaks about Kobe Bryant's Character

Michael Jordan Speaks about Becoming Another Meme at Kobe and Gianna's Memorial [Video]Michael Jordan Speaks about Becoming Another Meme at Kobe and Gianna's Memorial

Michael Jordan Speaks about Becoming Another Meme at Kobe and Gianna's Memorial

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:00Published

Michael Jordan remembers Kobe Bryant [Video]Michael Jordan remembers Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan gives an emotional tribute and admits he's given the world another “crying Jordan” meme.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:01Published


Michael Jordan’s poignant Kobe tribute: ‘A piece of me died’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jordan says he didn’t see Kobe Bryant as his rival for the mythical honor of being recognized as the best basketball player ever....
Seattle Times

Michael Jordan remembers his 'little brother' Kobe Bryant. Read his entire speech.

Michael Jordan spoke at Kobe Bryant's memorial, sharing stories of how the two ribbed and drove each other during and after their NBA careers.
USATODAY.com


mister_mayhem

“Grrr-Nard” aka G-Money RT @espn: "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died." —Michael Jordan during Kobe and Gianna's Celebration of Life https://t.co/U2Lyj8AyUZ 14 seconds ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Michael Jordan Cries as He Remembers Kobe Bryant: When He 'Died, a Piece of Me Died' https://t.co/fpjFqu69Nl 17 seconds ago

MullaBrandyson

Brandyson MuLLa RT @SkySports: "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died." Michael Jordan gave a poignant speech in tribute to his friend Kobe Bryant at… 25 seconds ago

omosh_jeff

Jeff D‘Omosh RT @nowthisnews: 'When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died' — Michael Jordan teared up remembering his 'little bro' https://t.co/Q5Pqm5YCmO 33 seconds ago

MarcoL343

Marc Luna RT @ABC: "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died." Michael Jordan, a close friend of Kobe Bryant, wiped tears away as he spoke at the N… 1 minute ago

Its_YaBoiJack

Jackson Davis RT @LakersNation: “When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died” - Michael Jordan. Same, MJ. Same. 3 minutes ago

