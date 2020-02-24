Michael Jordan: ‘When Kobe Bryant Died, a Piece of Me Died’

“Grrr-Nard” aka G-Money RT @espn: "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died." —Michael Jordan during Kobe and Gianna's Celebration of Life https://t.co/U2Lyj8AyUZ 14 seconds ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Michael Jordan Cries as He Remembers Kobe Bryant: When He 'Died, a Piece of Me Died' https://t.co/fpjFqu69Nl 17 seconds ago Brandyson MuLLa RT @SkySports: "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died." Michael Jordan gave a poignant speech in tribute to his friend Kobe Bryant at… 25 seconds ago Jeff D‘Omosh RT @nowthisnews: 'When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died' — Michael Jordan teared up remembering his 'little bro' https://t.co/Q5Pqm5YCmO 33 seconds ago Marc Luna RT @ABC: "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died." Michael Jordan, a close friend of Kobe Bryant, wiped tears away as he spoke at the N… 1 minute ago Jackson Davis RT @LakersNation: “When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died” - Michael Jordan. Same, MJ. Same. 3 minutes ago