Secretary of State Kim Wyman says she won’t vote in presidential primary due to partisan disclosure

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman says she won’t vote in the state’s March 10 presidential primary because of ballots requiring partisan declarations. The state’s top elections official says her office has been getting bombarded with complaints about the lack of options for voters who want to participate in the primary — but don’t want […]
