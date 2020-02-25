The centuries-old English tradition of Shrove Tuesday "football" matches is alive and kicking.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: Shrove Tuesday football: 'No quarter asked nor given' https://t.co/wPWZJaUtMO https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/H7ea78n2AE 15 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg Shrove Tuesday football: 'No quarter asked nor given' https://t.co/wPWZJaUtMO https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/H7ea78n2AE 15 minutes ago World News Shrove Tuesday football: 'No quarter asked nor given' https://t.co/4oO2x6oKsJ https://t.co/l1LHWwaiuT 16 minutes ago