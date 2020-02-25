Lindsay Tuckwell WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt to stand down, will not contest next election. He has been exemplary. A great manager of our… https://t.co/T0GnPbpAxL 13 minutes ago

Mellonpost WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt to stand down, will not contest next election - https://t.co/IGiQDmNL84 https://t.co/vYQD6P6ZPJ 41 minutes ago

Kathy Bowie RT @WAtoday: #BREAKING WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt to stand down, will not contest next election #wapol, #perthnews #wanews https://t.co/ta7GzIC… 2 hours ago

Frank Calabrese RT @PerthMediaNews: #BREAKING WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt to stand down, will not contest next election #wapol, #perthnews #wanews… https://t.co… 3 hours ago

Perth Media #BREAKING WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt to stand down, will not contest next election #wapol, #perthnews #wanews…… https://t.co/CPu9BXGKqT 3 hours ago

Shane Wright And huge news out of WA with Treasurer @benwyatt to retire at next election ... https://t.co/9aAoD0GCxZ 3 hours ago

WAtoday #BREAKING WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt to stand down, will not contest next election #wapol, #perthnews #wanews… https://t.co/IYczD0eHnr 3 hours ago