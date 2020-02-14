No. 6 Florida State rallies past No. 11 Louisville 82-67
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to rally No. 6 Florida State from a double-digit deficit and beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67 on Monday night. Patrick Williams’ thunderous dunk put an exclamation point to a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead […]
The Florida House is grilling leaders of a state-funded domestic violence support agency to figure out if it committed financial fraud after its former CEO was paid millions in public funds as its shelters struggled.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora scored 18 points to lead No. 11 Louisville over North Carolina 72-55 on Saturday. The Cardinals (23-5, 14-3 Atlantic Coast... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports