Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > No. 6 Florida State rallies past No. 11 Louisville 82-67

No. 6 Florida State rallies past No. 11 Louisville 82-67

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to rally No. 6 Florida State from a double-digit deficit and beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67 on Monday night. Patrick Williams’ thunderous dunk put an exclamation point to a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: State probes domestic violence agency

State probes domestic violence agency 02:17

 The Florida House is grilling leaders of a state-funded domestic violence support agency to figure out if it committed financial fraud after its former CEO was paid millions in public funds as its shelters struggled.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Domestic violence survivors speak out about Tampa Bay area shelters [Video]Domestic violence survivors speak out about Tampa Bay area shelters

Domestic violence survivors are speaking to ABC Action News about the allegations against the state-funded domestic violence support agency who is supposed to be helping them.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:44Published

The Florida State Fair | Morning Blend [Video]The Florida State Fair | Morning Blend

We take another trip out to The Florida State Fair.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nwora leads No. 11 Louisville past short-handed UNC 72-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora scored 18 points to lead No. 11 Louisville over North Carolina 72-55 on Saturday. The Cardinals (23-5, 14-3 Atlantic Coast...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

University leaders, lawmakers slam consolidation plans

A House proposal seeking to abolish the independent status of two Florida universities is spurring a fierce fight, as a bipartisan group of legislators on...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

arquisze

Arquimedes No. 6 Florida State rallies past No. 11 Louisville to take ACC lead https://t.co/nWYKiQgfIN 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.