Delhi violence: Jamia committee demands BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s immediate arrest

Hindu Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
“Immediate arrest on FIRs registered against Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence in northeast Delhi through his speeches and tweets,” the Jamia committee memorandum read
News video: 'Only 3 days...': BJP leader's threat to disobey Delhi cops amid CAA protests

'Only 3 days...': BJP leader's threat to disobey Delhi cops amid CAA protests 03:14

 Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra organised a demonstration in Delhi in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The demonstration was held in Delhi's Maujpur, near Jaffrabad which has become the site of a new anti-CAA protest. Since Feb 22, 2020, dozens of protestors, led by women,...

CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News [Video]CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News

VIOLENT CLASHES BROKE OUT IN THE BHAJANPURA, MAUJPUR AND JAFFRABAD NEIGHBOURHOODS OF NORTHEAST DELHI, FOR A SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TODAY. A POLICE CONSTABLE LOST HIS LIFE IN THE HEAVY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published

Jamia violence: Delhi police issues notice to 10 students, summons for questioning | Oneindia News [Video]Jamia violence: Delhi police issues notice to 10 students, summons for questioning | Oneindia News

SOURCES HAVE REVEALED THAT THE CRIME BRANCH OF DELHI POLICE ON THURSDAY HAS ISSUED NOTICES TO 10 STUDENTS OF JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA UNIVERSITY ASKING THEM TO APPEAR BEFORE IT FOR QUESTIONING IN THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:17Published


'Kasab would be innocent if he ran into library': BJP's Kapil Mishra likens Jamia violence to 26/11 attack

In another controversial remark, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has equated the December 15 violence in Jamia Milia Islamia to the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai...
DNA

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury blames Centre for violence over CAA in North-East Delhi

Notably, Maujpur had witnessed massive stone-pelting on February 23 too. The situation turned violent on Sunday after BJP leader Kapil Mishra arrived at Maujpur...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

BaluSama

Kamboj Baljinder 🇮🇳 ⏺ RT @PTI_News: In memorandum to #DelhiPolice, Jamia Coordination Committee demanded immediate arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra for "incitin… 2 minutes ago

1amankhan1

Aman Khan RT @FinancialXpress: The Jamia Coordination Committee submitted a memorandum of demands to the police and said #BJP leader #KapilMishra sho… 23 minutes ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express The Jamia Coordination Committee submitted a memorandum of demands to the police and said #BJP leader #KapilMishra… https://t.co/EZTsRE9baD 32 minutes ago

sumaiya_muneer

Dr.Sumaiya Muneer RT @firstpost: The #Jamia Coordination Committee submitted a memorandum of demands to the police and said #BJP's #KapilMishra should be arr… 1 hour ago

