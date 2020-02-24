Global  

Dow drops more than 1,000 points as coronavirus outbreak threatens economy

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Traders sought safety in U.S. government bonds, gold and high-dividend stocks like utilities and real estate
 The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points as the spread of the new coronavirus threatened wider damage to the global economy.

SEC Chair Calls for Improved Oversight of Chinese Companies

Major accounting firms should provide more oversight of Chinese companies as the coronavirus outbreak impacts the economy, according to Securities and Exchange...
Newsmax

Virus outbreak chills markets, outlook for global economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The widening coronavirus outbreak threatens to seriously disrupt the global economy just as it was steadying itself against headwinds...
Seattle Times


yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AP: Dow Jones index drops more than 1,000 points as the spreading virus outbreak threatens the global economy. https://t.co/Y9Qu05zq5i 5 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @NHKWORLD_News: [BREAKING NEWS] Tokyo share prices plunged more than 1,000 points following big drops on Wall Street on fears that the..… 6 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @NAR: Follow our live updates on the #coronavirus here: -- China's death toll reaches 2,663 -- U.S. and South Korea consider scaling bac… 7 minutes ago

CEOFTPInc

CEO》M.F. The Dow tumbled more than 1,000 points and marked its third-worst point drop in history — here’s how the stock mark… https://t.co/DmJXk11blM 13 minutes ago

Cuebas51

S Tito Cuebas 51🇺🇸⚔️🔼⭐️🦅 RT @intheMatrixxx: This is due to @realDonaldTrump’s meeting in India imo. Dow drops more than 900 points as coronavirus cases outside of… 16 minutes ago

NickiLovesTruth

Nicki ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸❤️✝️ RT @HappeningNow__: #Coronavirus fears grip world markets Blood Bath in stock markets around the Entire world European stock markets lose… 23 minutes ago

Lili_in_the_818

Lili In The Valley SO MUCH WINNING! I can't stand it.... 🙄 The Dow tumbled more than 1,000 points and marked its third-worst point dr… https://t.co/SbyH8mJu6o 27 minutes ago

HappeningNow__

Happening Now #Coronavirus fears grip world markets Blood Bath in stock markets around the Entire world European stock markets… https://t.co/Vvp23dcfKS 28 minutes ago

