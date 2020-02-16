Global  

Australia, New Zealand showcase 2023 World Cup bid to FIFA

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
SYDNEY (AP) — Backers of a bid to bring the 2023 Women’s World Cup to Australia and New Zealand are confident they’ve showcased the benefits of co-hosting the event across two confederations. New Zealand Football and Football Federation Australia are proposing the first ever co-confederation World Cup, the first FIFA World Cup in the Pacific […]
Australia faces nervous wait as FIFA wraps inspection for 2023 World Cup bid

FIFA's inspection of Australia's facilities is almost over but FFA won't know how they rated for months.
The Age

Fresh World Cup bid is a worthwhile goal

Australia and New Zealand's joint bid for the soccer Women's World Cup will be decided in June. For now, FIFA's eyes are upon us.
The Age


