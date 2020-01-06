Global  

Australia spy says interference poses unprecedented threat

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia faces an unprecedented threat from espionage and foreign interference but bans on such covert meddling are paying dividends, an Australian spymaster said. Security Intelligence Organization Director-General Mike Burgess did not identify the countries behind the threats to Australia. “The level of threat we face from foreign espionage and activities is […]
