ъรεս Via @Reuters: Malaysia's Mahathir returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty https://t.co/378eYKdCKb https://t.co/0hpp58oUe9 38 seconds ago African Peace Malaysia's Mahathir returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty https://t.co/lKn2z83N8n https://t.co/qStJ28k0z9 39 seconds ago The Cartel Malaysia's Mahathir returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty https://t.co/rrxuqui6KN https://t.co/uMxHBlA0hV 46 seconds ago Chris Aikman RT @SBSNews: A day after plunging the country into political turmoil, by resigning from the leadership, Malaysia' Mahathir Mohamad has retu… 2 minutes ago @Apadana Malaysia’s Mahathir returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty https://t.co/jnNsODz9H9 https://t.co/aPMqH9CWKJ 2 minutes ago SBS News A day after plunging the country into political turmoil, by resigning from the leadership, Malaysia' Mahathir Moham… https://t.co/e2toOBx8og 3 minutes ago CLY RT @Reuters: Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim prime minister amid political uncertainty https://t.co/pXHv9Ojk51 by @jjsipalan… 3 minutes ago Frankie Crisostomo Malaysia's Mahathir returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty https://t.co/fYv9E6ufK8 4 minutes ago