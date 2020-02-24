Malaysia's Mahathir returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad went back to work on Tuesday with the new title of interim prime minister, a day after he resigned the leadership in a shock move that plunged the country into political turmoil.
