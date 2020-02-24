Global  

Malaysia's Mahathir returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad went back to work on Tuesday with the new title of interim prime minister, a day after he resigned the leadership in a shock move that plunged the country into political turmoil.
News video: Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns

Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns 01:23

 Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned as prime minister on Monday, leaving the country in political turmoil and drawing calls from some quarters for the world's oldest leader to return at the head of a new government. Joe Davies reports.

Malaysia's Mahathir submits resignation, 'quits' his party [Video]Malaysia's Mahathir submits resignation, 'quits' his party

Prime minister's move follows a weekend of political turmoil amid a bid by his party to form a new government without Anwar.

Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim Malaysian PM a day after resigning

A day after plunging the country into political turmoil, by resigning from the leadership, Malaysia' Mahathir Mohamad has returned as interim prime minister.
SBS

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM


IndiaTimes

