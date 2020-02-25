Lethal Leigh to present Big V jumpers Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Australian football hall of fame legend Leigh Matthews will present Victorian players with their jumpers at a team dinner on Thursday night ahead of Friday night’s origin clash. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daniel Cherny 📰 RT @agerealfooty: Lethal Leigh Matthews to present Big V jumpers https://t.co/v9X7EuG4ny via @theage 1 week ago