WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt to stand down, will not contest next election

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Treasurer Ben Wyatt has announced he will not contest the next election, citing a family health issue. Speculation inside Labor turns to Hannah Beazley as a possible replacement in Victoria Park.
