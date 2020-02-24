EIN Energy News Energy giant Equinor dumps plan to drill for oil in the Great Australian Bight https://t.co/lMSmof4ggZ 5 minutes ago Isabel M @noplaceforsheep there is some good news! https://t.co/2gvjkSije1 15 minutes ago sandy mcg Ready or not, change is here. Potato Head, Smirko and BeetRoot Mad Cow Disease, and that failed furniture salesman… https://t.co/czefyRyBdc 26 minutes ago Shane&Mish RT @p_hannam: Energy giant Equinor dumps plan to drill for oil in the Great Australian Bight https://t.co/PVgfloGhS1 via @smh 30 minutes ago Richard RT @smh: Norwegian energy giant Equinor has dumped plans to conduct deep-sea oil exploration in the Great Australian Bight, saying the plan… 36 minutes ago 💧Jude RT @_Biancah: Energy giant Equinor dumps plan to drill for oil in the Great Australian Bight https://t.co/oT3chhCbFc via @smh #auspol 46 minutes ago Steve Raymond And another one has pulled out of drilling for oil in the Bight. Time to give it World Heritage status. https://t.co/entnbkJs8N 47 minutes ago 🌱💪 Gail Knight 🔜🌳 Thrilling, positive news for our beautiful Aussie waters. 👋 to all campaigners. Energy giant Equinor dumps plan t… https://t.co/KIolPPRImU 1 hour ago