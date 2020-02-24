Global  

Energy giant Equinor dumps plan to drill for oil in the Great Australian Bight

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Norwegian energy giant Equinor has dumped plans to conduct deep-sea oil exploration in the Great Australian Bight, about 400 kilometres off the South Australian coast, saying the plan is no longer "commercially competitive".
