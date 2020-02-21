Coronavirus: CDC issues heightened travel warning for South Korea amid COVID-19 spread

Over 200 Israelis in quarantine ■ Travel warning issued for South Korea, Japan ■ Nine South Koreans tested positive for coronavirus on their return from a...

Coronavirus Update: Explosion Of Cases Reported In South Korea As Death Toll Continues To Rise As the death toll in the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to rise, we've now learned of an explosion of cases in South Korea, where some residents are being...

CBS 2 4 days ago



