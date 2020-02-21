Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: CDC issues heightened travel warning for South Korea amid COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus: CDC issues heightened travel warning for South Korea amid COVID-19 spread

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning against travel to South Korea following the continued spread of the coronavirus worldwide.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest

Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest 01:56

 The president puts the country on 'red alert' due to the rapid rise in new cases, which are largely being traced back to church services.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say [Video]Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say

Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say According to Bloomberg, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a mysterious illness, 'Disease X,' that could spark an international..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

DAEGU SOUTH KOREA CORONAVIRUS [Video]DAEGU SOUTH KOREA CORONAVIRUS

DAEGU SOUTH KOREA CORONAVIRUS

Credit: WEVVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Second coronavirus case diagnosed in Israel

Over 200 Israelis in quarantine ■ Travel warning issued for South Korea, Japan ■ Nine South Koreans tested positive for coronavirus on their return from a...
Haaretz Also reported by •ReutersBelfast Telegraph

Coronavirus Update: Explosion Of Cases Reported In South Korea As Death Toll Continues To Rise

As the death toll in the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to rise, we've now learned of an explosion of cases in South Korea, where some residents are being...
CBS 2


Tweets about this

amyharlib

Amazing Amy Harlib RT @EcoInternetDrGB: #Coronavirus: CDC issues heightened travel warning for South Korea: USA Today https://t.co/ufeDFC1OtW RSS: https://t.… 3 minutes ago

leonornila0823

Proud Progressive RT @USATODAY: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning against travel to South Korea because of the continued spread of th… 4 minutes ago

PaperbirdsH

Paperbirds_Coronavirus In the news: Coronavirus: CDC issues heightened travel warning for South Korea amid COVID-19 spread… https://t.co/782NZajLPr 15 minutes ago

periwinklearmy

Ice⁷ 티 Waiting for Suga Mixtape 💜🦄 RT @gypsy_pocket: Coronavirus: CDC issues heightened travel warning for South Korea amid COVID-19 spread https://t.co/2ckuDV1XJX https://t.… 20 minutes ago

CarRentalCOSpr

CarRentalColoradoSpr Coronavirus: CDC issues heightened #travel warning for South Korea amid COVID-19 spread https://t.co/5iOflHUWFI… https://t.co/4iHSmsGZfX 21 minutes ago

gypsy_pocket

Pocket Gypsy Coronavirus: CDC issues heightened travel warning for South Korea amid COVID-19 spread https://t.co/2ckuDV1XJX https://t.co/OgeuMJFV7i 45 minutes ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet #Coronavirus: CDC issues heightened travel warning for South Korea: USA Today https://t.co/ufeDFC1OtW RSS: https://t.co/antmkmwzhJ 59 minutes ago

ubnm

UBNM Coronavirus: CDC issues heightened travel warning for South Korea amid COVID-19 spread https://t.co/JdO2xxkA5h (via… https://t.co/IGL6eb6Vuv 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.