Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WHO warns of pandemic risk after virus peaks in China

WHO warns of pandemic risk after virus peaks in China

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
GENEVA: The new coronavirus has peaked in China but could still grow into a pandemic, the World Health Organization has warned, as infections mushroom in other countries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 01:13

 Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion of outbreaks in South Korea and Italy have brought about fears of a global pandemic. 833 cases have...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads [Video]Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about the global..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:37Published

U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases [Video]U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases

The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It also excludes anyone..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virus 'peaked' in China but could trigger global pandemic: WHO

Geneva (AFP) Feb 24, 2020 The World Health Organization on Monday said the new coronavirus epidemic had "peaked" in China but warned that a surge in cases...
Terra Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

The_EastAfrican

The EastAfrican WHO warns of pandemic risk after virus peaks in China https://t.co/LboHyXtz3n https://t.co/KaSwkLkKlg 9 minutes ago

Indsamachar

IndSamachar #WHO warns of pandemic risk after #coronavirus peaks in #China https://t.co/zNj33VgahI https://t.co/XhqCwxJ8rn 19 minutes ago

Badnaam_Londa

Badnaam Londa™ RT @htTweets: WHO warns of pandemic risk after coronavirus peaks in China https://t.co/u9IqVttI5N https://t.co/6JIIA3wf1m 22 minutes ago

sagaplague

Saga Plague 🧬 🦠The new #coronavirus has peaked in China but could still grow into a #pandemic as infections mushroom in other cou… https://t.co/RVdUuPHmUm 24 minutes ago

phen0480

Stephen Chiong RT @ANCALERTS: WHO warns of pandemic risk after virus peaks in China https://t.co/9Or54pj9tZ #coronavirus #COVID19 24 minutes ago

EgyIndependent

Egypt Independent #AMAY| WHO warns of pandemic risk after virus peaks in China https://t.co/gLnVzfRc0R 25 minutes ago

physorg_health

Medical Xpress WHO warns of pandemic risk after virus peaks in #China https://t.co/s6p6GFuSLo 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.