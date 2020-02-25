Rubio leads Suns over Jazz in his return to Utah Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ricky Rubio had 22 points, 11 assists and seven steals to lead the Phoenix Suns TO A 131-111 victory over the reeling Utah Jazz on Monday night. In his first game back in Salt Lake City after playing for the Jazz for two seasons, Rubio led an offense that shot […] 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Monty Williams: Rubio 'dominated' in leading Suns past Jazz in return game against former team Ricky Rubio took it to his former team Monday night in leading Phoenix past Utah in his first return to Salt Lake City to face the Jazz.

