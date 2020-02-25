Global  

Rubio leads Suns over Jazz in his return to Utah

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ricky Rubio had 22 points, 11 assists and seven steals to lead the Phoenix Suns TO A 131-111 victory over the reeling Utah Jazz on Monday night. In his first game back in Salt Lake City after playing for the Jazz for two seasons, Rubio led an offense that shot […]
