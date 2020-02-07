Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘It just kept moving:’ Sea lion that wandered into Cowlitz County hills trapped after long standoff

‘It just kept moving:’ Sea lion that wandered into Cowlitz County hills trapped after long standoff

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The estimated 600- to 700-pound female Steller sea lion made its way into the hills from the Cowlitz River up various creeks and onto a wooded area of the Southwest Washington county.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fish market in the Galapagos Islands attracts many unusual creatures looking for a meal [Video]Fish market in the Galapagos Islands attracts many unusual creatures looking for a meal

The Galapagos Islands are home to some of the most diverse and unique creatures on the planet. They are also home to a small, but thriving human population. This fish market is located on Santa Cruz..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

Sea Lion Pup Rescued After Trying To Cross Long Beach Freeway [Video]Sea Lion Pup Rescued After Trying To Cross Long Beach Freeway

A sea lion pup rescued after trying to cross the busy 710 Freeway in Long Beach was on the road to recovery Thursday night.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:48Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rsphillips

Scott Phillips RT @Oregonian: Several miles west of the Cowlitz River and downtown Castle Rock, a driver said they spotted a massive sea lion walking down… 2 hours ago

Plumbpoor

Roger H! RT @seattletimes: The estimated 600- to 700-pound female Steller sea lion made its way into the hills from the Cowlitz River up various cre… 2 hours ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times The estimated 600- to 700-pound female Steller sea lion made its way into the hills from the Cowlitz River up vario… https://t.co/O3Jbtcgo89 4 hours ago

_WildTrails

WildTrails - Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences 'It just kept moving:' Sea lion that wandered into Cowlitz County hills trapped after long standoff (For global wil… https://t.co/c8vJ9tH6qo 4 hours ago

writeo

Naomi Kaufman Price RT @andrewtheen: The tale of the pottering pinniped https://t.co/xeDLYCZUsn 4 hours ago

mrwolfcomics

Aron Nels Steinke ‘It just kept moving:’ Sea lion that wandered into Cowlitz County hills trapped after long standoff https://t.co/qwLeEl41hz 5 hours ago

Jasonballplan

Jason B. Ball, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU® RT @Oregonian: ‘It just kept moving:’ Sea lion that wandered into Cowlitz County hills trapped after long standoff https://t.co/N4ytQ3Q4n3… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.