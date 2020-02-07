Scott Phillips RT @Oregonian: Several miles west of the Cowlitz River and downtown Castle Rock, a driver said they spotted a massive sea lion walking down… 2 hours ago

Roger H! RT @seattletimes: The estimated 600- to 700-pound female Steller sea lion made its way into the hills from the Cowlitz River up various cre… 2 hours ago

The Seattle Times The estimated 600- to 700-pound female Steller sea lion made its way into the hills from the Cowlitz River up vario… https://t.co/O3Jbtcgo89 4 hours ago

WildTrails - Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences 'It just kept moving:' Sea lion that wandered into Cowlitz County hills trapped after long standoff (For global wil… https://t.co/c8vJ9tH6qo 4 hours ago

Naomi Kaufman Price RT @andrewtheen: The tale of the pottering pinniped https://t.co/xeDLYCZUsn 4 hours ago

Aron Nels Steinke ‘It just kept moving:’ Sea lion that wandered into Cowlitz County hills trapped after long standoff https://t.co/qwLeEl41hz 5 hours ago