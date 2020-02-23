Global  

White House unveils emergency coronavirus plan

The Age Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The budget office said the $3.7 billion fund was for vaccines, treatment and protective equipment. It comes after the stock market took a dive.
WHITE HOUSE REQUESTS CORONAVIRUS BUDGET

White House Requests $2.5 Billion To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]White House Requests $2.5 Billion To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

The Trump administration said the funding would support public health surveillance, treatment and the development of new vaccines.

Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility [Video]Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility

U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton granted an emergency temporary restraining order Friday, when city officials filed court papers saying they were not notified in advance of the plans and wanted..

Politico: WH Coronavirus Funds Request May Not Be Enough

The White House is preparing to request emergency coronavirus funding from Congress, but the $1 billion potentially being sought might not be enough, according...
Also reported by Seattle Times, Wales Online, Reuters India

Trump says Coronavirus is 'very well under control' after White House emergency funding request

Trump on Tuesday downplayed coronavirus concerns a day after the White House requested $2.5 billion in funding to deal with the epidemic.
Also reported by Business Insider

