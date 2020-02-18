Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Factbox: Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Factbox: Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus outbreak: Ethiopia steps up prevention measures

Coronavirus outbreak: Ethiopia steps up prevention measures 02:49

 Ethiopia is bolstering preparedness to contain a possible outbreak of coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Asian airlines could lose $27.8bln on coronavirus - IATA [Video]Asian airlines could lose $27.8bln on coronavirus - IATA

Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose $27.8 billion of revenue this year as they slash flights due to declining demand as a result of the coronavirus, according to a preliminary estimate..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published

Airlines, shippers count the cost of coronavirus [Video]Airlines, shippers count the cost of coronavirus

From airlines to shipping giants, companies around the world are grappling with falling demand from the coronavirus outbreak. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Singapore Airlines to cut flights as coronavirus epidemic hits demand

Singapore Airlines to cut flights as coronavirus epidemic hits demandSYDNEY - Singapore Airlines Ltd will temporarily cut flights across its global network in the three months to May, it said on Tuesday, as a coronavirus epidemic...
WorldNews

Airlines plunge as Italian coronavirus outbreak threatens longer crisis

European budget airlines bore the brunt of Monday's plunge in global stock markets as the arrival of the coronavirus in Italy pointed to a longer, deeper crisis...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sujee90

Sujee05 RT @Reuters: Factbox: Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/Uz2SglfELM https://t.co/TkhMIsT9QL 23 seconds ago

Skowtura_Ini

The Cartel Factbox: Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/eqKVoFezFi https://t.co/J4spuHcyHN 11 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @Reuters: Factbox: Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/AI4zAQ4rwI https://t.co/kzHuragrlr 16 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Factbox: Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/nueO9AOmZN https://t.co/8zjyYVmIPK 16 minutes ago

ejuitenbroek

Timeline Factbox: Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak: Airlines have been… https://t.co/2nmrgh31AR 16 minutes ago

newsfilterio

Investor News Factbox: Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak $AAL $DAL $UAL $UPS https://t.co/jCSd5LExBW 18 minutes ago

FireandAviation

FireandAviation TV Factbox: Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/JSQnK7FcjM 26 minutes ago

DavidWReed5

Golden Futures RT @Reuters: Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/z8d9jxN0hx https://t.co/rwf6vWh2O3 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.