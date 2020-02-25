Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Democrats unload on Sanders in likely debate preview

Democrats unload on Sanders in likely debate preview

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bernie Sanders is facing the greatest test of his presidential campaign as his Democratic rivals prepare to launch a series of attacks on the Vermont senator during what could be a pivotal debate on the eve of the South Carolina primary. With mounting fear among the Democratic establishment that the self-described […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate? [Video]Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Campaign 2020: Presidential Candidates Prepare For South Carolina Debate Ahead Of Saturday's Primary [Video]Campaign 2020: Presidential Candidates Prepare For South Carolina Debate Ahead Of Saturday's Primary

Bernie Sanders is on the heels of Joe Biden, who has a narrow lead in the upcoming South Carolina primary. Randy Paige has details on where the race for the democratic party presidential nomination..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

5 questions before the Democrats’ South Carolina debate

Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls face off Tuesday night in South Carolina for the 10th Democratic debate. Five questions ahead of that forum: HOW DOES...
Seattle Times

Democrats to turn fire on surging Sanders in South Carolina debate

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

York1960

Joanne NewYorker @1960 RT @Bud_Doggin: Democrats unload on Bernie Sanders in likely debate preview Dem rivals to Bernie Sanders are preparing to try to knock him… 7 minutes ago

joepalojoe

Joe Democrats unload on Bernie Sanders in likely debate preview (from @AP) https://t.co/Eu3JHR8QtM 11 minutes ago

Wil_Johnson1

† Crusader Democrats unload on Bernie Sanders in likely debate preview - Breitbart https://t.co/G86jFOyRrp via @BreitbartNews https://t.co/LVJbBYcwoM 12 minutes ago

summer7570

spring Democrats unload on Sanders in likely debate preview # His he going to claim ..poor me? I’m the victim..when he att… https://t.co/St3vwMdmwn 15 minutes ago

scsentinel

Santa Cruz Sentinel Democrats unload on Bernie Sanders in likely debate preview https://t.co/BiCIkTArJS 17 minutes ago

vjotimesherald

Vallejo Times-Herald Democrats unload on Bernie Sanders in likely debate preview https://t.co/1vZbKeHMyT 17 minutes ago

ChicoER

Chico Enterprise-Record Democrats unload on Bernie Sanders in likely debate preview https://t.co/ScGph2vMk3 17 minutes ago

MontereyHerald

Monterey Herald Democrats unload on Bernie Sanders in likely debate preview https://t.co/U2ITMatLIt 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.