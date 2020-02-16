In SC, Buttigieg faces black voters wary of a gay candidate
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina state Sen. Gerald Malloy is fine with a gay presidential candidate like Pete Buttigieg. His older male relatives are not — and that may be the defining challenge of Buttigieg’s campaign. As Buttigieg tries to sustain his early success in Iowa and New Hampshire, he has to prove that […]
Sen. Bernie Sanders dominated in Saturday's Nevada caucus. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar failed to earn significant support from Hispanic and black voters. Sanders' landslide win was facilitated in large part by his multi-racial coalition of supporters. Both Buttigieg and...
George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation Zimmerman's suit against the Democratic presidential candidates seeks $265 million in damages. His lawyer, Larry Klayman, filed the..