Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > US, South Korea review military drills on coronavirus fears

US, South Korea review military drills on coronavirus fears

FT.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Virus adds to uncertainty after allies fail to reach an agreement on troop-hosting costs
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Fears Cause School Closures On U.S. Base In South Korea

Coronavirus Fears Cause School Closures On U.S. Base In South Korea 03:38

 Newsy spoke to a student on a U.S. military base that is on lockdown due to the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 [Video]Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites [Video]Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites

Israeli and Palestinian authorities are trying to quell fears of a potential local outbreak of the coronavirus. South Korean pilgrims who had toured some of the holy land’s most popular sites were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea table tennis world championships postponed over virus fears

Next month's table tennis world championships in South Korea have been postponed until June over health concerns as the east Asian nation grapples with an...
Reuters

Coronavirus Fears Cause School Closures On U.S. Base In South Korea

Watch VideoA U.S. military base in South Korea is on lockdown and many high school athletes visiting the base were evacuated back to Japan after three soldiers...
Newsy Also reported by •MENAFN.comNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

wordlesschronic

wordlesschronicle RT @FT: US and South Korea review joint military drills on coronavirus fears https://t.co/yTZK3hZfFF 12 minutes ago

FT

Financial Times US and South Korea review joint military drills on coronavirus fears https://t.co/yTZK3hZfFF 1 hour ago

pedrorichter

PedroConrado Richter US, South Korea review military drills on coronavirus fears (via @NewsfusionApps #World #News) https://t.co/37UXKHeL7J 2 hours ago

edwardwhitenz

Edward White US and South Korea review joint military drills on coronavirus fears, adds to uncertainty after allies fail to reac… https://t.co/KwD7Ih7eoy 3 hours ago

ftemergingmkts

FT Emerging Markets US and South Korea review joint military drills on coronavirus fears https://t.co/YK099NPqAo 3 hours ago

fthealth

FT Health US and South Korea review joint military drills on coronavirus fears https://t.co/WcYm3Mg4hG 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.