Sydney Trains apologise for 'terrible morning,' predict it will improve

The Age Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A wiring fault left a train stranded at Hornsby, which blocked a further 20 trains behind it, while a medical emergency caused extensive delays through Sydney’s inner west.
