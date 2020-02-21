Global  

Two new local Covid-19 cases

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The Public Health Ministry on Tuesday announced two new Thai Covid-19 cases: a woman, 31, whose relative visited Guangzhou and a male driver of Chinese tourists, 29, as the total number of local cases rose to 37.
News video: Medics in hazmat suits filmed entering house in UK

Medics in hazmat suits filmed entering house in UK 00:23

 Video footage shows paramedics wearing hazmat suits entering a house just hours before two new UK cases of Coronavirus are confirmed. Filmed in Liverpool city centre at 8.30pm last night the clip appears to show two men in white overalls and breathing masks walking into a terraced house. An ambulance...

600 new cases reported [Video]600 new cases reported

There were 600 new cases of the coronavirus reported overnight and the governor of California is concerned about the lack of testing kits.

South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases [Video]South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases

South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday. The updated data brings the total number of infected people in the country to 1,595. The figure is the largest reported..

UAE records two new coronavirus cases, total number reaches 11

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday it had registered two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with the virus in the Gulf...
2 new coronavirus cases emerge in Washington, in King County and Snohomish County

Two new “presumptive positive” COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Washington — one in a King County woman who had been to South Korea and one in a...
