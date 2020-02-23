Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 7 killed in New Delhi protests ahead of Trump’s visit

7 killed in New Delhi protests ahead of Trump’s visit

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — At least seven people, including a police officer, were killed and dozens were injured in clashes between hundreds of supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law in India that provides fast-track naturalization for some foreign-born religious minorities but not Muslims, police said Tuesday. The clashes occurred in New Delhi on […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify

Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify 01:30

 A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi on Monday as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the city. Ryan Brooks reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump-Modi hold bilateral; Delhi remains tense day after violence| Oneindia News [Video]Trump-Modi hold bilateral; Delhi remains tense day after violence| Oneindia News

PM Modi-US President Trump hold bilateral, several deals to be inked; Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan; Melania Trump witnesses happiness curriculum at Delhi School; Home..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:06Published

Fresh violence erupts in Indian capital during anti-CAA protests [Video]Fresh violence erupts in Indian capital during anti-CAA protests

Hundreds of supporters and opponents of the law in Jaffrabad clash for second day as Trump kicked off his India trip.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Latest: Cannon fire, soldiers greet Trump in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to India (all times local): 10:20 a.m. President Donald Trump is kicking off his second day in...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

Protests in New Delhi against India's citizenship law ahead of Trump visit

Police used tear gas to disperse large crowds in India's capital of New Delhi on Sunday in the latest eruption of violence at protests over a new citizenship...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

D879JI6xkYNERSJ

صيڠݢولاريتي ڤراضء RT @NewsBFM: 7 people have been killed in Delhi, including a policeman, in protests over the new citizenship law. This was ahead of talks b… 32 minutes ago

tah_iir

Engr.🎓 Meanwhile @POTUS is in India on official visit, let's have an insight on International media regarding Inida's capi… https://t.co/5WokA66TUo 32 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#POTUS News: 7 killed in New Delhi protests ahead of #Trump's visit #News": https://t.co/Nxi3XFKByD 55 minutes ago

USANewsChannels

USA NewsChannels 7 killed in New Delhi protests ahead of Trump's visit https://t.co/WxNSnzRpzi 56 minutes ago

NewsBFM

BFM News 7 people have been killed in Delhi, including a policeman, in protests over the new citizenship law. This was ahead… https://t.co/4TuDz0bUpD 1 hour ago

antokannankt

antokannan 7 killed in New Delhi protests ahead of Trump's visit https://t.co/BaqWpWkE3E 1 hour ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 7 killed in New Delhi protests ahead of Trump's visit https://t.co/uMpAM92BOw https://t.co/S3PNcbPusW 2 hours ago

Minelka_xo

minelka 7 killed in New Delhi protests ahead of Trump's visit https://t.co/hvVSofcJZZ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.