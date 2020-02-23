7 killed in New Delhi protests ahead of Trump’s visit
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () NEW DELHI (AP) — At least seven people, including a police officer, were killed and dozens were injured in clashes between hundreds of supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law in India that provides fast-track naturalization for some foreign-born religious minorities but not Muslims, police said Tuesday. The clashes occurred in New Delhi on […]
