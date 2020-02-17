Global  

World’s oldest man, who said secret was smiling, dies at 112

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese man who received his certificate as the world’s oldest man with a raised fist and big smiles earlier this month has died at 112. Guinness World Records had given the certificate to Chitetsu Watanabe on Feb. 12. The organization and the funeral home handling his services confirmed Tuesday he had […]
👓 View full article
