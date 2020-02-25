Seven killed, 150 injured in riots in Indian capital Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

At least seven people were killed and around 150 were injured in clashes between opposing groups in the Indian capital, a police official told Reuters on Tuesday, the deadliest riots in the city since protests against a new citizenship law began over two months ago. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Seven killed, around 150 injured in Indian protest violence - police official At least seven people were killed and about 150 were injured in clashes on Monday in the Indian capital during protests over a new citizenship law, a police...

Reuters 8 hours ago





Tweets about this