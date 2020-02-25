Global  

Seven killed, 150 injured in riots in Indian capital

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
At least seven people were killed and around 150 were injured in clashes between opposing groups in the Indian capital, a police official told Reuters on Tuesday, the deadliest riots in the city since protests against a new citizenship law began over two months ago.
