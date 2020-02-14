India to purchase over $3 billion defense equipment from U.S. - Trump
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () India will buy defense equipment worth more than $3 billion from the United States, President Donald Trump said on Monday, the second day of his three-day visit to the South Asian nation.
US President Donald Trump spoke on various topics at the Namaste Trump event at Motera staduium. On the defence front, he said that US will sign $ 3 bn defence deals with India. Trump said, “I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over US $ 3 Billion, in...
