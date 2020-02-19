Global  

Why this could be the most important week of Joe Biden's political life

CBC.ca Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Joe Biden is staring down what could be the end of his political career. The former U.S. vice-president's campaign is hobbling toward its do-or-die moment this weekend in South Carolina. Katie Simpson looks at the major challenges facing Biden.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Joe Biden hopeful key endorsement will ignite presidential campaign

Joe Biden hopeful key endorsement will ignite presidential campaign 00:56

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is hoping an endorsement from influential congressman Jim Clyburn in the South Carolina primary will help kickstart his flagging campaign. Mr Biden is currently behind rivals Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in the race to become the Democratic nominee for...

Jim Clyburn To Endorse Joe Biden

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden. According to Politico, Clyburn is the highest ranking African American in Congress. Pressure to endorse Biden grew..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

9 Days That Could Seal The Deal For The Democratic Race For President

The next nine days will determine whether Bernie Sanders will bring an end to the Democratic presidential race. After a massive victory in Nevada, the Vermont senator is now positioned to continue..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Joe Biden's presidential bid faces definitive moment in South Carolina

With Bernie Sanders on the march, Joe Biden can't afford to leave South Carolina without a strong showing in Saturday's Democratic primary, the last before 1,357...
CTV News Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Here's 15 minutes of Trevor Noah cracking Joe Biden jokes

On Monday it was Bernie Sanders' turn, and now Joe Biden is the Democratic candidate getting the Trevor Noah joke compilation treatment – starting with a clip...
Mashable


worldflood1

D.mac RT @waltb31: This is THE MOST IMPORTANT Thread you will read about Bernie Sanders and Black support by @michaelharriot: No one thinks all B… 17 minutes ago

RemNesAfrica

RemNes Imagine if we could all crowdsource ideas for our most important project every year for free. Treasury, please sto… https://t.co/9Co3dWbEnp 23 minutes ago

jwcrawley

John Crawley RT @SkidRowRadio_YT: This is the most important article you will read this year. Please share far & wide. The MSM is not properly covering… 24 minutes ago

Aniradharanijan

Ani Jan The most important thing I ever could hope to be is a grandmother or great grandmother and if you don't think so yo… https://t.co/2HBK4WMWE8 46 minutes ago

CeliliaArtworks

Celilia Artworks I'm not always supported by my relatives on what I do but I don't want it to affect me. I want to do art for myself… https://t.co/FKkXlMCHOv 55 minutes ago

labsftw

Labs FTW RT @redsteeze: Like, Tom Nichols could stay home or just write in "Ronald Reagan" but he's willfully choosing socialism, and he's willfully… 1 hour ago

glucosezaddy90

sugarzaddy90 @madprofuyah @AemyDr @__Inyene This won't happen because as usual the use of students is also part of the politics,… https://t.co/RsIFG3oC2G 2 hours ago

barmswell

Basil E. Barmswell ElectionGuard, an open source voting software solution, helps protect against voter tampering and fraud. Find out w… https://t.co/4aevM17nM7 2 hours ago

