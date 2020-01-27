Global  

South Korea's Moon says situation "very grave" as mass virus tests get going

Reuters India Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
South Korean health authorities said on Tuesday they aim to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the centre of a surge of new coronavirus cases as President Moon Jae-in said the situation was "very grave".
South Korea's Moon says situation 'very grave' as mass virus tests get going

South Korean health authorities aim to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the center of a surge of new coronavirus cases as President Moon Jae-in said...
Reuters

South Korea 'very grave', Moon says as coronavirus cases approach 900

South Korea 'very grave', Moon says as coronavirus cases approach 900SEOUL: The novel coronavirus outbreak in South Korea is "very grave", President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday as he visited its epicentre, even as the country...
WorldNews

