Seven killed, 150 injured in riots in Delhi

At least seven people have been killed and around 150 injured in clashes, according to authorities, in riots sparked by a controversial Indian immigration law. The violence comes during U.S. President Donald Trump's first official visit to India. Emer McCarthy reports.