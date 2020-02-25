Global  

Seven killed, 150 injured in riots in Delhi

Reuters India Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
At least seven people were killed and around 150 were injured in clashes between opposing groups in Delhi, a police official told Reuters on Tuesday, the deadliest riots in the city since protests against a new citizenship law began over two months ago.
News video: 7 killed, 150 injured: Indian riots overshadow Trump visit

7 killed, 150 injured: Indian riots overshadow Trump visit 01:22

 At least seven people have been killed and around 150 injured in clashes, according to authorities, in riots sparked by a controversial Indian immigration law. The violence comes during U.S. President Donald Trump's first official visit to India. Emer McCarthy reports.

