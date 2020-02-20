‘Are you still alive?’ Virus fears grip South Korean city
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A woman wearing vinyl gloves on a subway train. Guests donning masks at a sparsely attended wedding ceremony. People feverishly stocking up on instant noodles and rice. Friends calling each other and asking if they’re still alive. Fears of a soaring viral outbreak are gripping the South Korean city of […]
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country was at a "watershed moment" regarding the coronavirus. Moon-Jae issued the highest level of national alert on Sunday and ordered new resources to tackle the outbreak. The novel coronavirus is largely focused on the southern city of Daegu but has...
South Korean boy band BTS said on Monday the theme of their new album deals with how they overcame doubts.
The young performers said they have faced a lot of fears since they burst on the K-Pop scene..
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The mayor of the South Korean city of Daegu urged its 2.5 million people on Thursday to refrain from going outside as cases of a new... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •Belfast Telegraph •Reuters •WorldNews