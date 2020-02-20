Global  

'Are you still alive?' Virus fears grip South Korean city

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A woman wearing vinyl gloves on a subway train. Guests donning masks at a sparsely attended wedding ceremony. People feverishly stocking up on instant noodles and rice. Friends calling each other and asking if they’re still alive. Fears of a soaring viral outbreak are gripping the South Korean city of […]
South Korea President Issues Highest Level Of Alert For Coronavirus

South Korea President Issues Highest Level Of Alert For Coronavirus 00:32

 South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country was at a "watershed moment" regarding the coronavirus. Moon-Jae issued the highest level of national alert on Sunday and ordered new resources to tackle the outbreak. The novel coronavirus is largely focused on the southern city of Daegu but has...

BTS Says New Album Details How They Overcame Their Fears

South Korean boy band BTS said on Monday the theme of their new album deals with how they overcame doubts. The young performers said they have faced a lot of fears since they burst on the K-Pop scene..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites

Israeli and Palestinian authorities are trying to quell fears of a potential local outbreak of the coronavirus. South Korean pilgrims who had toured some of the holy land’s most popular sites were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


'Still alive?' Virus fears grip South Korean city


IndiaTimes Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle Times

South Korean city urges 2.5M people to stay home over virus

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The mayor of the South Korean city of Daegu urged its 2.5 million people on Thursday to refrain from going outside as cases of a new...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphReutersWorldNews

