Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Two Turkish soldiers have been killed in fighting in Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday as he also defended Ankara’s move to also send Syrian opposition fighters to the North African country. Erdogan’s remarks followed reports that as many as 16 Turkish soldiers may have been killed in the […] 👓 View full article