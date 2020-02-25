Global  

Six Indian Supreme Court judges struck by swine flu

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Several judges from the country's highest court have reportedly fallen ill with the H1N1 influenza virus. Speculation is rife that this might delay a number of important hearings.
Recent related news from verified sources

Six SC judges down with swine flu; judge wears mask to court

Justice DY Chandrachud, while conducting the court proceedings, announced that all apex court judges held a meeting with Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, over...
IndiaTimes

Swine flu scare at Supreme Court; six judges down with H1N1 virus

According to reports, the six judges, suffering from H1N1 virus, did not attend court. Justice DY Chandrachud, while conducting the court proceedings, announced...
Zee News


