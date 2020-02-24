Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > India, US sign agreement to buy American military hardware worth $3 billion

India, US sign agreement to buy American military hardware worth $3 billion

DNA Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
On Monday, the US President addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event in the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, where he confirmed that the two countries will sign a $3 billion defence deal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

India, US expanded defence cooperation with USD 3 billion military equipment deals, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that India and US expanded their defence cooperation as New Delhi agreed to purchase more than USD 3 billion of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

Trump Announces Military Deal With India, Expresses Optimism For Trade Pact

By Steve Herman and Anjana Pasricha President Donald Trump said Monday the United States will sign an agreement to sell $3 billion worth of U.S. helicopters...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abhichops

sanjay chopra RT @dna: India, US sign agreement to buy American military hardware worth $3 billion https://t.co/fpG04SzN48 26 minutes ago

dna

DNA India, US sign agreement to buy American military hardware worth $3 billion https://t.co/fpG04SzN48 1 hour ago

Joyjoywit

joywit RT @Chicks_Balances: The US and India are poised to sign a new agreement to sell $3 billion worth of U.S. military helicopters to the India… 20 hours ago

Chicks_Balances

Madhuri 🌱🌿 The US and India are poised to sign a new agreement to sell $3 billion worth of U.S. military helicopters to the In… https://t.co/47B72iOExq 1 day ago

rmurugan91

Murugan R @Swamy39 @ishkarnBHANDARI Sir. Govt is ready to sign a trade agreement to import American chicken to india at reduc… https://t.co/MeVuMrtGeF 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.